March 9 NII Holdings Inc
* NII holdings reports 2016 fourth quarter and year-end
results
* Q4 revenue $248 million
* Qtrly loss per share from continuing operations $0.84
* Qtrly loss per share $0.88
* NII Holdings Inc - company reported 3G net subscriber
additions of 39,600 in quarter
* NII Holdings Inc- during 2017, co is required to pay an
estimated $225 million for principal and interest in connection
with its debt service obligations
* NII Holdings Inc - Nextel Brazil's average monthly service
revenue per subscriber (ARPU) for Q4 of 2016 was $20, a 26 pct
increase on a reported basis
* NII Holdings Inc - Nextel Brazil's average monthly churn
rate for Q4 was 3.65 pct, a 9 basis point decrease compared to
same quarter last year
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: