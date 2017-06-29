BRIEF-Sangamo Therapeutics board increases size
* Sangamo Therapeutics Inc says on June 26, board increased size of board from seven to nine members - SEC filing Source text: (http://bit.ly/2tqUM6K) Further company coverage:
June 29 Nike Inc:
* Nike Inc reports fiscal 2017 fourth quarter and full year results
* Q4 earnings per share $0.60
* Q4 earnings per share view $0.50 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q4 revenue $8.7 billion versus I/B/E/S view $8.63 billion
* Nike Inc - qtrly gross margin declined 180 basis points to 44.1 percent
* Nike Inc - qtrly selling and administrative expense decreased 4 percent to $2.7 billion
* Nike Inc - inventories for Nike Inc at quarter-end were $5.1 billion, up 4 percent from May 31, 2016
* Nike Inc - Q4 western Europe total revenue $1,564 million versus $1,502 million
* Nike Inc qtrly North America total revenue $3,753 million versus $3,735 million
* Nike Inc - Q4 Greater China total revenue $1,087 million versus $979 million
* Nike Inc - international geographies and direct-to-consumer (DTC) businesses globally led "strong" revenue growth in Q4 and full year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
(Adds dealer quotes, background throughout; updates prices) * Canadian dollar at C$1.3005, or 76.89 U.S. cents * Loonie touches its strongest since Feb. 2 at C$1.2986 * Bond prices lower across steeper yield curve * 10-year yield touches 3-month high at 1.715 percent By Fergal Smith TORONTO, June 29 The Canadian dollar strengthened to a nearly five-month high against its U.S. counterpart on Thursday, as higher domestic yields pressured investors that had bet