4 months ago
BRIEF-Nike says board approved amendments to company's third restated bylaws
April 24, 2017 / 11:05 AM / 4 months ago

BRIEF-Nike says board approved amendments to company's third restated bylaws

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 24 (Reuters) - Nike Inc

* Nike Inc - board of directors approved amendments to company's third restated bylaws, effective April 20, 2017, to implement proxy access - SEC filing

* Nike Inc says bylaws include a new section 11, class B common stock shareholder nominations included in corporation's proxy materials

* Nike Inc - amended bylaws to permit shareholders owning at least 3 percent shares for at least 3 yrs to nominate class B director nominees Source text for Eikon: (bit.ly/2p8U75Z) Further company coverage:

