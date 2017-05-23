BRIEF-Nikkei Inc., TV Tokyo Holdings, TBS & other Japanese media firms to form JV - Nikkei

May 24 (Reuters) - Nikkei:

* Nikkei Inc., TV Tokyo Holdings, Tokyo Broadcasting System, Wowow, Dentsu and Hakuhodo Dy Media partners to create 4 billion yen JV in July - Nikkei

* Jv is regarding entering domestic market for video streaming - Nikkei

* TBS will take 31.5% stake, Nikkei inc. will hold 16.6%. TV Tokyo and Wowow each will hold a 14.9% interest in the new business -Nikkei

* Dentsu and the Hakuhodo Dy Holdings unit control 14.8% and 7.3%, respectively in the new business - Nikkei