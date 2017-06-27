June 27 Niko Resources Ltd:
* Niko provides corporate update
* Niko Resources - for period ended Dec 31, 2007, co was
unable to deliver minimum quantities to certain customers under
contracts from Hazira field
* Niko Resources Ltd - co's joint operating partner filed
arbitration claims for losses incurred as a result of delivery
of these shortfall volumes
* Niko Resources Ltd - company's joint operating partner in
Hazira field delivered shortfall volumes from other gas sources
* Niko Resources Ltd - in June, arbitration tribunal issued
award in favour of company's joint operating partner in an
amount of approximately $17.8 million
* Niko Resources Ltd - company plans to appeal award in
Indian court system under rules governing indian arbitration
* Niko Resources - tribunal awarded interest at rate of 10%
per annum from 2012 to date of award plus further interest at
10% annually from date of award until payment
