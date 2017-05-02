Japan, China agree to enhance financial cooperation
TOKYO, May 6 Japanese and Chinese finance ministers agreed on Saturday to enhance cooperation through bilateral dialogue on their economies and policy steps.
May 2 (Reuters) -
* Nine Energy Service Inc files for IPO of up to $100 million - SEC filing
* Nine Energy Service Inc says it expects to apply to list its common stock on NYSE under the symbol “NINE”
* Nine Energy Service - J.P. Morgan, Goldman Sachs, and Wells Fargo Securities are underwriters to the IPO
* Nine Energy Service - IPO size estimated solely for the purpose of calculating the registration fee Source text: (bit.ly/2oVey9p)
YOKOHAMA, Japan, May 6 Japanese Finance Minister Taro Aso said on Saturday that he discussed with his Chinese counterpart, Finance Minister Xiao Jie, economic and financial cooperation and that they reaffirmed the importance of such cooperation.
SHANGHAI, May 5 China's home-grown C919 passenger jet completed its long-delayed maiden flight on Friday, a major first step for Beijing as it looks to raise its profile in the global aviation market and boost high-tech manufacturing at home.