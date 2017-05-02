May 2 (Reuters) -

* Nine Energy Service Inc files for IPO of up to $100 million - SEC filing

* Nine Energy Service Inc says it expects to apply to list its common stock on NYSE under the symbol “NINE”

* Nine Energy Service - J.P. Morgan, Goldman Sachs, and Wells Fargo Securities are underwriters to the IPO

* Nine Energy Service - IPO size estimated solely for the purpose of calculating the registration fee Source text: (bit.ly/2oVey9p)