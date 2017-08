March 17 (Reuters) - Nine Express Ltd

* Expected to record a consolidated net loss attributable to owners of about HK$328.7 million for FY2016

* Expected result due to a fair value loss on investment properties of approximately HK$21.4 million

* Expected result also due to impairment loss on investment in an associate of approximately HK$148.7 million recognised