BRIEF-Lippo Malls Indonesia Retail Trust updates on prepayment of term loan facility
* LMIR trust made a voluntary partial prepayment of S$55 million of its S$180 million 1 secured term loan facility
July 7 Nine Express Ltd
* Tai Yat Chung has tendered his resignation as an executive director Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
BRUSSELS, July 7 The European Stability Mechanism approved the release of a third tranche of bailout funds to Greece worth 8.5 billion euros ($9.68 billion) on Friday, the ESM said in a statement.