4 months ago
BRIEF-Nine Express updates on share purchase agreement
#Financials
April 28, 2017 / 2:33 PM / 4 months ago

BRIEF-Nine Express updates on share purchase agreement

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 28 (Reuters) - Nine Express Ltd

* Share purchase agreement was entered into between connected-world as vendor, Cheng Ngok Fai as covenantor and China U-Ton Holdings

* Pursuant to SP agreement a, connected- world to sell and purchaser to purchase 100 million shares of HK$0.01 each in capital of co for US$3.1 million

* Pursuant to SP agreement B, Full Dragon agreed to sell shares representing about 9.4% of issued share capital of co for US$7.3 million Source text for Eikon: [bit.ly/2pbVMJz] Further company coverage:

