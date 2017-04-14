FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
4 months ago
BRIEF-Ningbo Joyson Electronic sees Q1 profit up, plans sale of Europe asset
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Spain hunts for driver in van rampage, says Islamist cell dismantled
WORLD
Spain hunts for driver in van rampage, says Islamist cell dismantled
Duke University removes contentious Confederate statue
U.S.
Duke University removes contentious Confederate statue
Shift in accounting practices could be good for stock prices
MARKETS
Shift in accounting practices could be good for stock prices
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#First Republic News
April 14, 2017 / 1:43 PM / 4 months ago

BRIEF-Ningbo Joyson Electronic sees Q1 profit up, plans sale of Europe asset

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 14 (Reuters) - Ningbo Joyson Electronic Corp

* Says 2016 net profit up 13.5 percent y/y at 453.7 million yuan ($65.90 million)

* Says it expects Q1 net profit to rise 70-80 percent y/y from 120.7 million yuan year ago

* Says it plans to invest 200 million yuan to set up property insurance JV with registered capital at 1.0 billion yuan

* Says it plans to sell Preh Ima Automation GmbH for at least 130 million euros ($138.13 million) to Pia Automation Holding GmbH

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2oyd3fI; bit.ly/2oyi1ZI; bit.ly/2p37Pd4; bit.ly/2of40gg

Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.8850 Chinese yuan renminbi) ($1 = 0.9412 euros) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.