BRIEF-Takata CEO: Top management to step down once transfer to KSS complete
June 26 Takata Corp Chairman and CEO Shigehisa Takada:
June 26 Ningbo Joyson Electronic Corp
* Says unit KSS Holdings Inc plans to sign MOU with Takata Corporation to buy assets for up to $1.59 billion
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2u53Tal
* Nissan Motor Co says likely it will not be able to be reimbursed for past, future recalls after Takata Corp bankruptcy filing