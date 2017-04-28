April 28Ningxia Zhongyin Cashmere Co Ltd

* Says it plans to buy shares aiming to hold controlling stake in Shanghai-based data communication firm PHICOMM, which is engaged in production and sale of communication equipments

* Says it plans to sell its all or part of assets and liabilities, to controlling shareholder

Source text in Chinese:goo.gl/f6AOSJ

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)