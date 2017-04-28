BRIEF-Eldorado Resorts qtrly basic EPS $0.02
* Eldorado Resorts reports first quarter net revenue of $200.9 million, operating income of $14.1 million and adjusted ebitda of $33.4 million
April 28Ningxia Zhongyin Cashmere Co Ltd
* Says it plans to buy shares aiming to hold controlling stake in Shanghai-based data communication firm PHICOMM, which is engaged in production and sale of communication equipments
* Says it plans to sell its all or part of assets and liabilities, to controlling shareholder
May 4 Wal-Mart Stores Inc has applied for a patent to compete with Amazon.com Inc's wifi-connected, one-button ordering device, Amazon Dash, according to data provider CB Insights.