BRIEF-Nintendo says on April 28, a federal appeals court confirmed that patent asserted against Nintendo by Recognicorp should never have been granted

May 1 (Reuters) - Nintendo Co Ltd

* Nintendo Co Ltd - on April 28, a federal appeals court confirmed that patent asserted against Nintendo by Recognicorp should never have been granted

* Nintendo Co Ltd - order resolves a patent infringement lawsuit originally filed against Nintendo in 2011, in which Recognicorp LLC

* Nintendo Co - Recognicorp LLC claimed that Nintendo's Mii characters employed same techniques described in patent for making police sketches of suspects