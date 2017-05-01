FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
May 1, 2017 / 12:18 PM / 4 months ago

BRIEF-Nintendo says on April 28, a federal appeals court confirmed that patent asserted against Nintendo by Recognicorp should never have been granted

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 1 (Reuters) - Nintendo Co Ltd

* Nintendo Co Ltd - on April 28, a federal appeals court confirmed that patent asserted against Nintendo by Recognicorp should never have been granted

* Nintendo Co Ltd - order resolves a patent infringement lawsuit originally filed against Nintendo in 2011, in which Recognicorp LLC

* Nintendo Co - Recognicorp LLC claimed that Nintendo's Mii characters employed same techniques described in patent for making police sketches of suspects Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

