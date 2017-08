May 12 (Reuters) - Niocorp Developments Ltd

* Niocorp announces upsizing of previously announced bought deal financing to $2,000,050 with Mackie Research capital corporation

* Niocorp -pursuant to revised terms, mackie has agreed to purchase, on a bought deal , 3.1 million units of co at a price of c$0.65 per unit Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: