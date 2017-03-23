FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
5 months ago
BRIEF-NioCorp enters into amending agreements extending the terms of Lind Convertible Security and CEO's credit facility and loan to the company
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Shift from non-GAAP bottom lines could be good for stocks
Business
Shift from non-GAAP bottom lines could be good for stocks
Jerry Lewis, king of goofball comedy, dies at 91
Entertainment
Jerry Lewis, king of goofball comedy, dies at 91
'I want justice for my son': Rage in Philippines over Duterte's drug war
World
'I want justice for my son': Rage in Philippines over Duterte's drug war
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
March 23, 2017 / 9:15 PM / 5 months ago

BRIEF-NioCorp enters into amending agreements extending the terms of Lind Convertible Security and CEO's credit facility and loan to the company

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 23 (Reuters) - NioCorp Developments Ltd

* NioCorp enters into amending agreements extending the terms of Lind convertible security and CEO's credit facility and loan to the company

* NioCorp Developments - Amending agreement dated March 20, 2017 with Lind Partners to extend term of initial Lind convertible security by 6 months to June 17, 2018

* NioCorp Developments-Entered amending agreements with Mark Smith to extend due dates of credit facility, loan with Smith to June 16, 2018, June 17, 2018 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.