BRIEF-Al Ahli Bank Of Kuwait updates on group's total exposure to Qatar
Says group's total exposure to Qatari banks $148.2 million with less than one year term
June 29Nippon Accommodations Fund Inc
* Says it acquired a Miyagi-based real estate for 1.05 billion yen, on June 29
ATHENS, June 29 Dutch insurance group EXIN agreed to buy a 75 percent stake in Greek lender National Bank's (NBG) insurance subsidiary for 718 million euros ($820.17 million), it said on Thursday.