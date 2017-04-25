BRIEF-Nippon Accommodations Fund to take out 2 bln yen loan

April 25 (Reuters) - Nippon Accommodations Fund Inc

* Says it will take out a loan of 1 billion yen from Shinkin Central Bank on April 27

* Interest rate at 0.03818 percent and maturity date on May 8

* Says it will take out a loan of 1 billion yen from THE YAMAGUCHI BANK, Ltd. on April 27

* Interest rate at 0.555 percent and maturity date on April 27, 2029

* Says loans will be used for property acquisition and incidental expenses

Source text in Japanese:goo.gl/z3D1Si

