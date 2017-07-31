BRIEF-Nippon Prologis REIT says unit prices

1 Min Read
July 31 (Reuters) - Nippon Prologis REIT Inc
* Says it will issue new units, with the paid-in price of 220,386 yen per unit (31.61 billion yen in total) and the issue price of 227,850 yen per unit (32.68 billion yen in total), through public offering
* Says it will issue new units, with the paid-in price of 220,386 yen per unit(1.58 billion yen in total), through private placement
* The previous plan was disclosed on July 24
Source text in Japanese:goo.gl/Rud7jw
