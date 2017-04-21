FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
4 months ago
BRIEF-Nippon Shinyaku Co's sales likely rose 20 pct to nearly 100 bln yen in fiscal 2016 - Nikkei
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Spanish police searching for van driver in Barcelona attack
WORLD
Spanish police searching for van driver in Barcelona attack
Duke University removes contentious Confederate statue
U.S.
Duke University removes contentious Confederate statue
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
Markets
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
April 21, 2017 / 5:26 PM / 4 months ago

BRIEF-Nippon Shinyaku Co's sales likely rose 20 pct to nearly 100 bln yen in fiscal 2016 - Nikkei

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 21 (Reuters) - Nikkei:

* Nippon Shinyaku Co Ltd appears to have generated around 15.5 billion yen in group operating profit in fiscal 2016 - Nikkei

* Nippon Shinyaku Co's sales likely rose 20% to nearly 100 billion yen in fiscal 2016, about 3.5 billion yen higher than the earnings guidance - Nikkei

* Nippon Shinyaku Co Ltd is expected to increase its annual dividend payout to 45-50 yen per share from the projected 37 yen - Nikkei Source text: (s.nikkei.com/2oZHeLa) Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.