BRIEF-Lakshmi Energy & Foods says debt to be bifurcated into two parts under S4A scheme of RBI
* Joint lender's forum meeting of company has agreed to consider account of company under RBI guidelines
July 10 Nippon View Hotel Co Ltd
* Says it repurchased 46,500 shares for 64.1 million yen in total, in June
* Says this was part of the share repurchase plan announced on Jan. 12
* Says it accumulatively repurchased 277,300 shares for 379.4 million yen in total as of June 30
Source text in Japanese:goo.gl/VnyV3c
OSLO, July 10 Norwegian metals maker Norsk Hydro has agreed to take full ownership of aluminium products maker Sapa by buying a 50 percent stake from conglomerate Orkla , the companies said on Monday.