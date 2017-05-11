FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Nisource Finance Corp offers to buy any and all outstanding 6.125 pct notes due 2022
#Market News
May 11, 2017 / 1:24 PM / 3 months ago

BRIEF-Nisource Finance Corp offers to buy any and all outstanding 6.125 pct notes due 2022

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

May 11 (Reuters) - Nisource Inc

* Nisource Finance Corp announces cash tender offers for certain notes

* Nisource Inc - unit Nisource Finance is offering to purchase for cash any and all of its outstanding 6.125 pct notes due 2022

* Nisource Inc - Nisource Finance Corp has commenced cash tender offers for four series of its outstanding debt securities

* Nisource - unit is offering to purchase, with any and all tender offer ,for cash up to $175 million aggregate principal amount of its 6.40 pct notes due 2018

* Nisource Inc - together with any and all tender offer, "tender offers") for cash up to $220 million aggregate principal amount of its 5.45 pct notes due 2020

* Nisource Inc - unit is offering to purchase, with any and all tender offer for cash up to $200 million aggregate principal amount of its 6.80 pct notes due 2019

* Nisource - unit to fund purchase price of notes accepted in offers with a portion of net proceeds from sale of long-term debt securities in an offering Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

