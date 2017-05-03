May 3 NiSource Inc
* NiSource - Now expect to deliver 2017 non-gaap net
operating earnings in upper half of guidance range of $1.12 to
$1.18 per share
* NiSource reports first quarter 2017 earnings
* Q1 Non-Gaap operating earnings per share $0.71
* Q1 Gaap earnings per share $0.65
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.67 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
* NiSource expects to grow its net operating earnings per
share (non-gaap) and dividend at 5 to 7 percent annually through
2020
* Remains on track to complete $1.6 to $1.7 billion of
planned utility infrastructure investments in 2017
