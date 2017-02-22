BRIEF-Nisource says Q4 earnings per share $0.28

Feb 22 (Reuters) - Nisource Inc

* Says had expected fy 2016 non-gaap operating earnings per share $1.05 to $1.10

* Nisource reports 2016 earnings

* Q4 non-GAAP operating earnings per share $0.33

* Q4 GAAP earnings per share $0.28 from continuing operations

* Q4 earnings per share view $0.34 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees fy 2017 non-gaap operating earnings per share $1.12 to $1.18

* Now expects to make approximately $1.6 to $1.7 billion in planned infrastructure investments in 2017

* 2017 earnings guidance, financial commitments reaffirmed

* It does not provide a GAAP equivalent of its earnings guidance due to impact of unpredictable factors

* Expected investment level keeps co on track for sustained execution on $30 billion of long-term regulated utility investments co outlined in 2014 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: