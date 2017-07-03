BRIEF-Mazda reports June U.S. sales of vehicles
* Mazda North American Operations - Reportes June U.S. sales of 22,342 vehicles, representing a decrease of 14.7 percent Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
July 3 Nissan Group:
* Total U.S. Sales for June 2017 of 143,328 units, an increase of 2 percent over the prior year Source text: (bit.ly/2t8Zqpq) Further company coverage:
* Ford Motor Company’s June U.S. sales totaled 227,979 vehicles, down 5.1 percent compared to last year Source text: (http://ford.to/2syaYDT) Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)