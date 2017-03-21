FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
5 months ago
BRIEF-Nissan North America reports executive changes
#Market News
March 21, 2017 / 1:22 PM / 5 months ago

BRIEF-Nissan North America reports executive changes

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 21 (Reuters) - Nissan Motor Co Ltd:

* Nissan North America - announced executive changes in the company's North American region

* Nissan North America - Rich Miller, currently director, nissan product planning in charge of suv, truck, and lcv, is promoted to program director, lcv

* Nissan North America - Fred Deperez, currently regional vp, nissan central region promoted to global role of division general manager, global lcv m&s

* Nissan North America -Stephan Kuester joined Nissan as director, aftersales, Nissan U.S. and is responsible for aftersales sales operations, marketing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

