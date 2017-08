March 3 (Reuters) - Nissan Motor Co Ltd says:

* Feb. China vehicle sales total 74,830 units, rises 23.0 percent y/y, versus a decline of 6.2 percent in Jan

* Jan-Feb China vehicle sales total 194,241 units, up 3.1 percent y/y, versus 1.0 percent rise in the same period a year ago Further company coverage: (Reporting by Beijing Monitoring desk)