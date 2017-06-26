JGB curve steepens as 30-year yield pulls back from 2-mth lows
TOKYO, June 26 The Japanese government bond yield curve steepened on Monday as the 30-year yield pulled back from two-month lows.
June 26 (Reuters) -
* Nissan Motor Co says likely it will not be able to be reimbursed for past, future recalls after Takata Corp bankruptcy filing
* Nissan says it and its affiliates have set aside appropriate reserves for Takata related recall costs Source text for Eikon: Further coverage: (Reporting By Chris Gallagher and Chang-Ran Kim)
TOKYO, June 26 The Japanese government bond yield curve steepened on Monday as the 30-year yield pulled back from two-month lows.
June 26 U.S. mortgage lenders are bracing for rockier times as consumers demand for home loans slows and competition in the mortgage industry intensifies, Fannie Mae's latest quarterly survey released on Monday showed.