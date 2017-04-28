FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Nitori Holdings to purchase 34 pct stake of Gunma based company for 23,300 mln yen
April 28, 2017 / 6:12 AM / 4 months ago

BRIEF-Nitori Holdings to purchase 34 pct stake of Gunma based company for 23,300 mln yen

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 28 (Reuters) - Nitori Holdings Co Ltd:

* Says it will purchase 445,207 shares of a Gunma-based company, which is engaged in the sales and leasing of used house, for 23,300 million yen in all

* Says it will hold 34 percent stake in the Gunma-based company, up from 0

* Effective date in late May

* Says it has also signed a business alliance with the Gunma-based company, to work together on service, product and network improvement, as well as reform cost control

Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/EmPtEW

Further company coverage:

Beijing Headline News

