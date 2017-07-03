BRIEF-G-treeBNT receives patent
* Says it receives patent about pharmaceutical composition for treating or preventing corneal wound comprising thymosin β4 and citric acid
July 3 NITRO GAMES OYJ:
* NITRO GAMES TO RECEIVE TEKES FUNDING FOR THE NG PLATFORM DEVELOPMENT
* POSITIVE DECISION ON FUNDING FROM TEKES IS MAXIMUM OF 83.500 EUR OF DE MINIMIS -BASED SUPPORT.
* FUNDING COVERS MAXIMUM OF 50% OF APPROVED TOTAL COSTS.
* TEKES HAS APPROVED TOTAL COST ESTIMATE OF 167.054 EUR FOR THIS PROJECT
* PROJECT'S DURATION IS FROM JULY 1 2017 TO DECEMBER 31 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Says it receives patent about pharmaceutical composition for treating or preventing corneal wound comprising thymosin β4 and citric acid
* TO CARRY OUT A DIRECTED ISSUE OF AT LEAST 10,000,000 AND NO MORE THAN 14,000,000 SHARES AT THE PRICE OF SEK 2.50 PER SHARE