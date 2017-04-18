FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
4 months ago
BRIEF-Nivalis Therapeutics and Alpine Immune Sciences Inc agree to combine
April 18, 2017 / 8:36 PM / 4 months ago

BRIEF-Nivalis Therapeutics and Alpine Immune Sciences Inc agree to combine

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 18 (Reuters) - Nivalis Therapeutics Inc:

* Nivalis Therapeutics Inc and Alpine Immune Sciences Inc. Agree to combine

* Nivalis therapeutics inc - merger will result in a combined company

* Nivalis Therapeutics Inc - Alpine will merge with a wholly-owned subsidiary of nivalis in an all-stock transaction

* Nivalis Therapeutics-Frazier Healthcare Partners, Alpine Bioventures, Orbimed Advisors to invest additional $17 million into Alpine Immune Sciences

* Nivalis Therapeutics Inc - following merger, current alpine shareholders will own approximately 74 percent of combined company

* Nivalis Therapeutics Inc - transaction has been approved by board of directors of both companies

* Nivalis Therapeutics Inc - upon closing of transaction, name of combined company will become Alpine Immune Sciences Inc Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

