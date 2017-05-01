FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
4 months ago
BRIEF-Nivalis Therapeutics enters into merger agreement with Alpine Immune Sciences
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Spain hunts for driver in van rampage, says Islamist cell dismantled
WORLD
Spain hunts for driver in van rampage, says Islamist cell dismantled
Duke University removes contentious Confederate statue
U.S.
Duke University removes contentious Confederate statue
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
Markets
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
May 1, 2017 / 8:38 PM / 4 months ago

BRIEF-Nivalis Therapeutics enters into merger agreement with Alpine Immune Sciences

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

May 1 (Reuters) - Nivalis Therapeutics Inc:

* Nivalis Therapeutics reports first quarter 2017 financial results

* Q1 loss per share $0.57

* Nivalis Therapeutics -increased loss for quarter due to $3.5 million in restructuring charges and a $2.0 million increase in stock-based compensation expenses

* Nivalis Therapeutics -after a review and negotiation with alpine immune sciences, board decided to approve and enter definitive merger agreement with Alpine

* Nivalis -Frazier Healthcare Partners, Alpine Bioventures, Orbimed Advisors, will invest combined additional $17 million into alpine immune sciences prior to close

* Nivalis -following merger, Alpine shareholders will own about 74 percent of combined co and nivalis shareholders will own about 26 percent of combined co

* Nivalis -Mitchell Gold., alpine's executive chairman and ceo , will become chairman and ceo of combined company

* Nivalis Therapeutics Inc says following merger, board of directors of combined company will expand to seven seats Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.