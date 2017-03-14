FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Niveus Investments proposes disposal of certain gaming businesses
#Financials
March 14, 2017 / 5:15 AM / 5 months ago

BRIEF-Niveus Investments proposes disposal of certain gaming businesses

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 14 (Reuters) - Niveus Investments:

* Proposed disposal by Niveus of certain gaming businesses and unbundling of Gameco

* Says Niveus holds 460 mln ordinary shares in Gameco

* It is anticipated that Niveus shareholders will receive 3.62 Gameco shares for every 1 Niveus share held on record date of unbundling

* Tsogo has limited maximum aggregate consideration payable in respect of Gameco shareholders electing cash based alternative to 1.2 billion rand

* Tsogo agreed with HCI to make a voluntary offer to all minority shareholders of Gameco to acquire shareholding in Gameco Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

