BRIEF-GTT to acquire Global Capacity
* Gtt communications inc - purchase price consists of $100 million in cash and 1.85 million shares of gtt common stock, to be issued to sellers at closing
June 26 NIXU OYJ:
* BUYS BITSEC AB
* RAISES OUTLOOK
* NOW EXPECTS 2017 REVENUE TO RISE OVER 40 PERCENT FROM 2016 LEVEL Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Gtt communications inc - purchase price consists of $100 million in cash and 1.85 million shares of gtt common stock, to be issued to sellers at closing
* Says clarifies media reports related to Alibaba and Tencent