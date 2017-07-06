Med Crude-Urals sticks near two-year highs on sour crude shortage, strong margins

LONDON, July 6 Urals crude differentials were unchanged on Thursday after rising to a two year high earlier in the week due to strong refinery margins, clearing Urals cargoes and a general shortage of sour barrels following OPEC production cuts. * Traders said Vitol offered to sell a July 25-29 Urals cargo in the Baltic at dated Brent minus 65 cents a barrel, but found no buyers in the Platts window as the asking price was seen as too strong. * Eni bid for a Urals Aframax cargo in th