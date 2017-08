March 8 (Reuters) - NMC Health Plc:

* NMC health promotes Prasanth Manghat to CEO

* Announces appointment of current deputy CEO and executive director, Prasanth Manghat, to CEO, effective 8 March 2017.

* Out-going ceo and founder, BR Shetty to take up joint non-executive chairmanship