May 30 (Reuters) - DELTA LLOYD NV:

* REG-NN GROUP AND DELTA LLOYD WILL EXECUTE LEGAL MERGER

* LEGAL MERGER NOTARIAL DEED WILL BE EXECUTED BEFORE OPENING OF MARKETS ON 31 MAY 2017

* LEGAL MERGER EFFECTIVE ON 1 JUNE 2017

* LAST TRADING DAY OF DELTA LLOYD SHARES ON 31 MAY 2017

* EXCHANGE RATIO BASED ON NN GROUP VOLUME-WEIGHTED AVERAGE STOCK PRICE ON 30 MAY 2017