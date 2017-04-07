FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
April 7, 2017 / 2:31 PM / 4 months ago

BRIEF-NN Group gets declarations of no objection from DNB, NBB and ECB,competition clearance from EU

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 7 (Reuters) - NN Group NV:

* NN Group obtains declarations of no objection from DNB, NBB and ECB, and competition clearance from the European Commission

* NN Group and Delta Lloyd jointly announce that NN Group has obtained declarations of no objection from Dutch Central Bank (DNB), the National Bank of Belgium (NBB) and the European Central Bank (ECB) in connection with the offer for Delta Lloyd

* In addition, NN Group has obtained competition clearance from European commission Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom:)

