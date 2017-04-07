BRIEF-NN Group gets declarations of no objection from DNB, NBB and ECB,competition clearance from EU

April 7 (Reuters) - NN Group NV:

* NN Group obtains declarations of no objection from DNB, NBB and ECB, and competition clearance from the European Commission

* NN Group and Delta Lloyd jointly announce that NN Group has obtained declarations of no objection from Dutch Central Bank (DNB), the National Bank of Belgium (NBB) and the European Central Bank (ECB) in connection with the offer for Delta Lloyd

* In addition, NN Group has obtained competition clearance from European commission