BRIEF-NN Group Q1 operating result ongoing business rises to 406 million euros

May 18 (Reuters) - NN GROUP NV:

* Q1 OPERATING RESULT ONGOING BUSINESS EUR 406 MILLION VERSUS EUR 316 MILLION IN REUTERS POLL

* Q1 SOLVENCY II RATIO OF 238 PERCENT VERSUS 239 PERCENT IN REUTERS POLL

* Q1 NET RESULT EUR 435 MILLION VERSUS EUR 270 MILLION YEAR AGO

* Q1 GROSS PREMIUM INCOME (ONGOING BUSINESS) EUR 3.40 BILLION VERSUS EUR 3.28 BILLION YEAR AGO

* Q1 NEW SALES LIFE INSURANCE (APE) EUR 620 MILLION VERSUS EUR 478 MILLION YEAR AGO

* COST SAVINGS IN THE NETHERLANDS OF EUR 14 MILLION IN THE FIRST QUARTER OF 2017 BRINGING THE EXPENSE BASE DOWN TO EUR 748 MILLION

* PRO-FORMA SOLVENCY II RATIO OF NN GROUP INCLUDING DELTA LLOYD IS ESTIMATED AT APPROXIMATELY 180% AT END OF Q1