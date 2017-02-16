FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
February 16, 2017 / 6:23 AM / 6 months ago

BRIEF-NN Group Q4 net result of 148 million euros, down 58.9 pct from 4Q15

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 16 (Reuters) - NN Group Nv:

* 4Q16 operating result ongoing business of 282 million euros, up 12.6 pct from 4Q15

* Q4 operating result ongoing business 282 million euros versus 318 million euros in Reuters Poll

* Q4 net result of 148 million euros, down 58.9 pct from 4Q15

* Q4 solvency II ratio of 241 percent versus 239 percent year ago

* Final 2016 dividend proposal of 0.95 euros per ordinary share

* Q4 new sales life insurance (ape) 298 million euros versus 258 million euros year ago

* Looking ahead, ongoing uncertainty with regard to economic growth, macro developments, and potential political shifts are likely to impact the financial markets in 2017

* Q4 net result 148 million euros versus 243 million euros in Reuters Poll Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)

