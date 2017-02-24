BRIEF-Aeon Reit Investment buys four domestic properties for 52.23 bln yen
* Says it acquired four domestic properties for 52.23 billion yen in total
Feb 24 NN Group NV:
* Nn group increases stake in Delta Lloyd to 8.0 percent
* Highest price per share paid in a transaction conducted on February 24, 2017 was 5.353 euros ($5.66) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9459 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Divests 16 properties for 427 million Swedish crowns ($47.18 million), resulting in a positive income effect of around 35 million crowns
* Joint venture Söderport acquires 15 properties for 352 million Swedish crowns ($39 million)