BRIEF-NN group to exchange Delta Lloyd preference shares A and subordinated loan held by Fonds NutsOhra for ordinary shares in NN Group

April 10 (Reuters) - Nn Group NV:

* To exchange all Delta Lloyd preference shares A and subordinated loan held by Fonds NutsOhra for ordinary shares in NN Group for an aggregate value of 255 million euros ($270.1 million)

* Transaction expected to be completed in April 2017, subject to certain conditions, and after settlement of offer on April 12, 2017

* Perpetual subordinated loan has a nominal value of 405 million euros and currently qualifies as restricted Tier 1 capital until January 1, 2019 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9442 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)