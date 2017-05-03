May 3 Nn Inc

* Nn, Inc. Reports first quarter 2017 results

* Q1 adjusted earnings per share $0.47

* Q1 gaap earnings per share $0.27

* Q1 sales $226.3 million versus i/b/e/s view $215.9 million

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.42 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Nn inc sees full year 2017 adjusted earnings per share $1.70 - $1.90

* Nn Inc sees q2 net sales in range of $218 million - $223 million

* Nn Inc sees q2 adjusted earnings per share in range $0.45 - $0.49

* Nn Inc sees q2 gaap loss per share $0.65 to loss per share $0.61

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.48 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q2 revenue view $219.5 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Fy2017 earnings per share view $1.72 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S