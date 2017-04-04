FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
April 4, 2017 / 10:29 AM / 5 months ago

BRIEF-NN says units entered into certain amendment No. 1 to amended and restated credit agreement

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 4 (Reuters) - NN Inc:

* NN Inc - on April 3, 2017 co, units entered into certain amendment no. 1 to amended and restated credit agreement - sec filing

* NN - amendment provides for an incremental term loan of an aggregate principal amount of $300.0 million

* NN - incremental term loan matures on April 3, 2021

* NN - used proceeds of incremental term loan to repurchase, $250.0 million aggregate principal amount of co's 10.25 pct senior notes due 2020 Source text - bit.ly/2owULg3 Further company coverage:

