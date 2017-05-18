May 18 NNIT A/S

* 2017 REVENUE IS FORECASTED TO GROW 4-8% IN CONSTANT CURRENCIES AFTER ACQUISITION OF SCALES, WHILE EXPECTED ORGANIC GROWTH IS MAINTAINED AT 1-5%

* 2017 ORGANIC REVENUE GROWTH OUTLOOK IS BELOW NNIT'S LONG-TERM TARGET OF AT LEAST 5% DUE TO A DECLINE IN BACKLOG FROM NOVO NORDISK

* ORDER BACKLOG AT BEGINNING OF Q2 2017 INCREASED TO DKK 2,385 MILLION UP BY 4.8% Y/Y

* Q1 REVENUE INCREASED BY 8.0% TO DKK 715M IN REPORTED CURRENCIES