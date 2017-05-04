FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
3 months ago
BRIEF-No major M&A moves for Alstom - Alstom CEO
May 4, 2017 / 7:32 AM / 3 months ago

BRIEF-No major M&A moves for Alstom - Alstom CEO

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 4 (Reuters) - Alstom:

* CEO says Alstom has no "vital moves" regarding mergers and acquisitions

* CEO comments came during a conference call after Alstom reported higher profits and kept its financial targets

* Talks about uniting the rail operations of Germany's Siemens and Canada's Bombardier are being complicated by the desire of both companies to keep control of a merged business, two people close to the matter said on April 12

* The two groups are talking about a joint venture that could compete better with Chinese state-backed market leader CRRC, which is expanding aggressively abroad and would still be twice their combined size by revenue.

* The three main rivals to CRRC -- Bombardier, Siemens and France's Alstom -- have talked to each other about combining their businesses in various arrangements over the past years

Further company coverage:

