3 months ago
BRIEF-Noah Holdings Q1 revenue RMB 713.2 million
May 15, 2017 / 8:52 PM / 3 months ago

BRIEF-Noah Holdings Q1 revenue RMB 713.2 million

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 15 (Reuters) - Noah Holdings Ltd

* Noah Holdings Limited announces unaudited financial results for the first quarter of 2017

* Q1 revenue rose 17.5 percent to RMB 713.2 million

* Total assets under management as of March 31, 2017 were RMB 129.6 billion a 7.1% increase from December 31, 2016

* Income from operations in Q1 of 2017 was RMB 256.8 million a 13.0% increase from corresponding period in 2016

* Net income attributable to Noah shareholders in Q1 of 2017 was RMB 217.0 million (US $31.5 million)

* Non-GAAP net income attributable to Noah shareholders in Q1 of 2017 was RMB 237.2 million (US $34.5 million)

* Estimates that non-GAAP net income attributable to Noah shareholders for full year 2017 will be in range of RMB 825 million to RMB 860 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

