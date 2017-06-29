June 29 Noah Holdings Ltd:
* Noah Holdings Limited announces us$50 million share
repurchase program
* Noah Holdings Ltd - board of directors has authorized a
share repurchase program
* Noah Holdings -as part of 2017 share repurchase plan,
company has adopted an automatic trading plan for purpose of
repurchasing up to $20 million of ads
* Noah Holdings - effective on july 8, 2017, company is
authorized to repurchase up to $50 million of its issued and
outstanding american depositary shares
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: