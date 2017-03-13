FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Nobilis Health reports Q4 earnings per share $0.12
March 13, 2017 / 10:51 AM / 5 months ago

BRIEF-Nobilis Health reports Q4 earnings per share $0.12

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 13 (Reuters) - Nobilis Health Corp

* Nobilis Health reports fourth quarter 2016 financial results

* Q4 revenue rose 13.2 percent to $101.9 million

* Sees FY 2017 revenue $310 million to $325 million

* Q4 earnings per share $0.12

* Nobilis Health Corp - sees FY adjusted EBITDA of $40.0 million to $45.0 million

* Nobilis Health Corp - "full year adjusted EBITDA was impacted by higher than expected marketing expenses and overall operating expenses"

* FY2017 earnings per share view $0.26, revenue view $333.6 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

