3 months ago
BRIEF-Noble Corp reports Q1 loss per share $0.17 excluding items
May 4, 2017 / 9:07 PM / 3 months ago

BRIEF-Noble Corp reports Q1 loss per share $0.17 excluding items

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

May 4 (Reuters) - Noble Corporation Plc

* Noble Corporation PLC reports first quarter 2017 results

* Q1 loss per share $0.17 excluding items

* Q1 loss per share $1.24

* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.19 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Noble Corporation PLC - qtrly total average rig utilization 69 percent versus 79 percent last year

* Noble Corporation PLC - qtrly total average dayrate $202,674 versus $287,169 last year

* Noble Corporation - at March 31, 2017, contract backlog totaled $3.5 billion with estimated $2.0 billion relating to floating rig fleet, $1.5 billion to jackup rig fleet

* Noble Corporation - quarterly results reflect negative impact of a non-cash, discrete tax item of $260 million following a internal reorganization

* Qtrly operating revenue $363 million versus $612 million

* Q1 revenue view $366.1 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Noble Corporation - "contract awards, especially in jackup sector, are occurring with greater frequency, and field development activity is up, relative to recent past"

* Noble Corp - "we believe long-term oil market fundamentals are supportive of stable to higher crude oil prices, which with time will support an increase in rig demand" Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

