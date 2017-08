April 28 (Reuters) - Noble Energy Inc:

* Noble Energy announces final Clayton Williams merger consideration election and pro-ration results

* Noble Energy - holders of about 2.0pct of outstanding Clayton Williams Energy shares of common stock, warrants elected to receive co's common stock

* Noble Energy Inc says holders of approximately 86.9pct outstanding Clayton Williams Energy shares of common stock, warrants elected to receive cash